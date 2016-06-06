David Bowie will be honored at the CFDA Fashion Awards: All the nominees

The nominees for the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards have been announced and David Bowie, who certainly has made his mark in the fashion world, is receiving a top honor. The late rock icon will be honored during the ceremony, which honors designers and influencers in the world of fashion, with the Board of Director's Tribute Award.
David will be honored at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards Photo: Getty Images
Since his death in January, David has been honored by fellow musicians Madonna, Lady Gaga and Lorde who have performed tributes whether on tour, on stage at the Grammys or at the BRIT Awards.
Past recipients of the prestigious award included Alexander McQueen, Bono and Ali Hewson, Ruth Finley as well as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Here is a list of all the 2016 CFDA nominees, who will be on hand at the awards June 6 in New York City.
Womenswear Designer of the Year
Marc Jacobs
Proenza Schouler: Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez
Altuzarra: Joseph Altuzarra
Rodarte: Kate and Laura Mulleavy
The Row: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen
Menswear Designer of the Year
Thom Browne
Public School: Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne
Rag & Bone: David Neville and Marcus Wainwright
Todd Snyder
Tim Coppens
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are nominated for two awards Photo: Getty Images
Accessories Designer of the Year
Irene Neuwirth
The Row: Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen
Altuzarra: Joseph Altuzarra
Mansur Gavriel: Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel
Proenza Schouler: Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez
Swarovski Award for Womenswear
Monse: Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia
Brandon Maxwell
Ryan Roche
Swarovski Award for Menswear
Orley: Alex Orley, Matthew Orley, Samantha Orley
John Elliott
Gypsy Sport: Rio Uribe
Michael Kors escorted Julianna Margulies to the 2015 CFDAs Photo: Getty Images
Swarovski Award for Accessory Design
Brother Vellies: Aurora James
Paul Andrew
Gigi Burris
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award
Norma Kamali
The Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard
Imran Amed, editor in chief of The Business of Fashion
The Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert
Donna Karan
International Award
Gucci: Alessandro Michele