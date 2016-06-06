David Bowie will be honored at the CFDA Fashion Awards: All the nominees

The nominees for the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards have been announced and David Bowie, who certainly has made his mark in the fashion world, is receiving a top honor. The late rock icon will be honored during the ceremony, which honors designers and influencers in the world of fashion, with the Board of Director's Tribute Award.

David will be honored at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards Photo: Getty Images

Since his death in January, David has been honored by fellow musicians Madonna, Lady Gaga and Lorde who have performed tributes whether on tour, on stage at the Grammys or at the BRIT Awards.

Past recipients of the prestigious award included Alexander McQueen, Bono and Ali Hewson, Ruth Finley as well as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Here is a list of all the 2016 CFDA nominees, who will be on hand at the awards June 6 in New York City.

Womenswear Designer of the Year

Marc Jacobs

Proenza Schouler: Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez

Altuzarra: Joseph Altuzarra

Rodarte: Kate and Laura Mulleavy

The Row: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen

Menswear Designer of the Year

Thom Browne

Public School: Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne

Rag & Bone: David Neville and Marcus Wainwright

Todd Snyder

Tim Coppens

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are nominated for two awards Photo: Getty Images

Accessories Designer of the Year

Irene Neuwirth

The Row: Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen

Altuzarra: Joseph Altuzarra

Mansur Gavriel: Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel

Proenza Schouler: Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez

Swarovski Award for Womenswear

Monse: Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia

Brandon Maxwell

Ryan Roche

Swarovski Award for Menswear

Orley: Alex Orley, Matthew Orley, Samantha Orley

John Elliott

Gypsy Sport: Rio Uribe

Michael Kors escorted Julianna Margulies to the 2015 CFDAs Photo: Getty Images

Swarovski Award for Accessory Design

Brother Vellies: Aurora James

Paul Andrew

Gigi Burris

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award

Norma Kamali

The Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard

Imran Amed, editor in chief of The Business of Fashion

The Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Donna Karan

International Award

Gucci: Alessandro Michele