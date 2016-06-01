Monaco royal Andrea Casiraghi's wife Tatiana Santo Domingo attends Dior show days after big society wedding

From the halls of a church to Christian Dior. Tatiana Casiraghi (née Tatiana Santo Domingo) made a stylish appearance at Christian Dior’s Spring/Summer 2017 show days after attending the society wedding of the year between her uncle Alejandro Santo Domingo and the Duke of Wellington's daughter, Lady Charlotte Wellesley.

Tatiana was front and center in Woodstock, England for the Dior Cruise show Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

The socialite and her husband, Monaco royal Andrea Casiraghi, attended the lavish Spanish nuptials on Saturday, May 28. Tatiana and her husband were in great company joined by a royal-studded guest list that included the Duchess of Cornwall and Spain’s former King Juan Carlos I.

Following the glamorous weekend festivities, Tatiana headed to England where she joined the starry fashion crowd at the Dior Cruise presentation held on May 31 in Woodstock. The 32-year-old kept it effortlessly chic in a little black dress paired with red heels and a bright cobalt bag.

Lady Kitty Spencer also attended the stylish affair Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Also stepping out for the runway show was Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of the late Princess Diana. The 25-year-old looked fashion forward at the event wearing a retro-inspired dress that featured an asymmetric hem, while wearing her hair swept up into a high ponytail.

Joining Kitty in the front row were fellow A-listers, Kate Beckinsale, Kate Mara, Elizabeth Olsen, Emma Roberts, Kiernan Shipka, and The Weeknd. The Earned It singer had a prime seat to view his supermodel girlfriend Bella Hadid, who walked in the French house’s show.

A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 1, 2016 at 8:29am PDT



Gigi Hadid's younger sister snapped her musician beau supporting her in the FROW while wearing his shades and throwing up a peace sign alongside actress Kate Beckinsale. Bella posted the cool GIF photo on her Instagram account, which she captioned, "Fashion."

It was announced on Tuesday that Bella would serve as a house makeup ambassador for Dior. The brunette beauty admitted on social media that the new role is "a dream come true."