Rihanna and Julia Roberts impose their own personal style on same Gucci dress

Rihanna and Julia Roberts have demonstrated how one dress can be both demure and risqué, when styled differently.

The famous pair have been spotted wearing the same Gucci dress from the brand's Spring/Summer 2016 collection, a lacy green number with a 80s style zip and a red and white belt.

The duo surprised fans when they stepped out in the same dress, as the stars rock very different looks. While Julia tends to keep her look classic and conservative, Rihanna loves changing up her style, giving an edge to high fashion.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Julia wore the dress to the InStyle awards in October Photo: Getty Images

The 28-year-old singer wore the sheer lacy green number slightly unzipped and with high waisted black underwear, while out in New York City. She accessorized the look with a silver choker necklace and several bracelets and chunky rings.

The My Best Friend's Wedding star took a different approach with the dress, while speaking onstage at the InStyle Awards in October. The 48-year-old wore the dress fully zipped up with a cream slip underneath, accessorizing the outfit with a pair of thick framed glasses, proving that the versatile gown could be worn both casually and as occasion wear.

RIHANNA AND HER ENVIABLE COURTSIDE FASHION



Rihanna rocked the dress with green lace up boots Photo: Getty Images

The stars' footwear was also drastically different. While Julia wore a pair of plain black heels, Rihanna opted for a pair of black, white and green lace-up heeled boots.

The Umbrella singer recently shared an insight into her quirky sense of style by collaborating with Dior to create a new range of futuristic sunglasses.

She revealed how much creative input she said in the process, telling WWD: "I spent a day at Dior with their eyewear team. I started by looking through all the archives to see what they've done in the past, then got acquainted with all the new materials.

"I literally sat there and drew and drew until I was happy with the design, and the team illustrated it for me there and then. We picked materials and colours that same day, and after that it was a matter of weeks before I saw the first prototype."