Kate Middleton was a rose amongst flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. The stylish royal turned heads stepping out in an vibrant green coat dress by British designer Catherine Walker for the occasion. The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry for the horticultural event.

Kate attended the Chelsea Flower Show for the first time Photo: Instagram.com/kensingtonroyal

Naturally the 34-year-old showed off her famous style credentials accessorizing her garden look with a pair of cream stilettos along with a small box clutch bag.

For the May 23 event, Prince George's mother opted to wear her enviable brunette tresses in a chic half updo with the bottom half cascading into loose waves for effortless glamour.

This is not the first time that Kate has chosen the stunning green Catherine Walker ensemble. The British beauty was first spotted wearing the colorful piece during her royal tour of Australia and New Zealand with Prince William in 2014, when the couple visited Australia's capital, Canberra.

At the time, the Duchess complemented the ensemble by leaving her hair down in one of her trademark blow-dry hairstyles, keeping her accessories to a bare minimum with a pair of nude stilettos.

The Duchess wore the same Catherine Walker look in Australia Photo: Getty Images

Kate's attendance at the Chelsea Flower Show marked her first appearance at the event. She and William toured the various exhibits and stopped to view a new flower that has been named after their daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte's flower is being considered as the Flower of the Year Photo: Instagram.com/kensingtonroyal

The Princess Charlotte chrysanthemum, which is pink with green tips, is being entered for Flower of the Year. The flower was produced by Dutch company Deliflor, the world's largest chrysanthemum breeder. The company delivered a bouquet of flowers to the Duke and Duchess following the birth of their daughter last year.

The flower is currently on sale at the British supermarket Waitrose with a small portion of the price being donated to East Anglia's Children's Hospices, a charity of which Kate is a patron.