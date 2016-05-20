Known for her thoughtful sartorial choices, Kate Middleton wore a nautical-inspired outfit to visit a sailing charity in Portsmouth on Friday. Embracing the theme, the Duchess opted for a navy and white ensemble from Alexander McQueen.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kate wore one of her favorite Alexander McQueen outfits Photo: Getty Images

The 34-year-old is a big fan of the designer look, having worn it twice before.Kate looked lovely in the recycled outfit, topping it off with black court shoes and her hair in loose waves.

ALL OF KATE'S ROYAL TOUR LOOKS FROM BHUTAN AND INDIA

The royal is a big fan of Alexander McQueen, most notably having worn the designer for her wedding day in 2011. She wore Friday's outfit the same year, during a visit to Summerfield Community Centre in Birmingham, and once in 2014 when she visited Bletchley Park.

On Friday morning she visited the headquarters of 1851 Trust to launch the Trust's two flagship sailing projects in partnership with UKSA and the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation.



The Duchess visited a sailing charity in Portsmouth Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess met people involved in the project, which aims to encourage young people from diverse backgrounds to pursue the sport. Kate later opened the new Tech Deck Education Center, which will allow visitors to witness the construction and ongoing operation of the team's America's Cup boats, and learned more about the innovation and technology involved in the sport.

The Duchess of Cambridge is Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust, which is supported by Olympic British athlete Ben Ainslie.