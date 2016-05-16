Zayn Malik loves the saying on his 'girl' Gigi Hadid's personalized t-shirt

Even when they're 3,000 miles apart, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are still relationship goals! The 21-year-old model showed her boyfriend some love during the Saturday Night Live after party at Dave & Busters in NYC. The Sports Illustrated model shouted her man out while she sported a t-shirt that read "lol ur not Zayn Malik."

Gigi showed her loved for Zayn with a personalized t-shirt Photo: Twitter/@zaynmalik

Once the former One Directioner caught wind of Gigi's shirt, he couldn't help but send out a sweet message back. The Pillowtalk singer captioned the photo that features Gigi rocking the shirt while playing a game of air hockey, "Thas ma girl," and shared it via Twitter.

Just last month, Gigi and Zayn made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala. It was all eyes on the pair as they walked the multi-colored carpet. The duo were hand-in-hand and even posed for some PDA-filled pictures during fashion's biggest night.

Gigi and Zayn made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala Photo: Getty Images

After the Met Gala, Gigi took to her Instagram to share a photo of her boyfriend from the night with the simple caption "baby."

Gigi and Zayn confirmed their relationship in February and made their high-fashion spread debut when they posed for Vogue magazine in April. In the photographs, done by famed photographer Mario Testino, the young couple took their love to Italy for a romantic getaway in Naples. In one of the shots, Gigi is seen doing a handstand while Zayn lays under her in the bed while reaching out for a kiss. Before the images hit newsstands, Gigi shared a sneak peek with fans. "@voguemagazine by @mariotestino on stands in May!! xx," she captioned the picture.