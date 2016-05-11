Princess Charlotte's designer talks about dressing the little royal

In the past few months little-known Spanish brand m&h has shot to global stardom - and it's all thanks to one adorable little royal, Princess Charlotte. In the little girl's first birthday photos she wore a dress from the label, and has also be seen sporting several of their other cute designs.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE VIDEO

Now, brand spokesperson Borja Echevarria has opened up to us about how he felt to see the little one of the company's creations.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

The young princess looked adorable in a pink m&h design in her birthday portraits Photo: Getty Images

"We were so surprised at first – the reaction was 'this is impossible' because we had no idea what the connection between our brand and the royal family is," he told us. "But we soon discovered that the Princess' nanny is Spanish so Kate must have found out about us that way!"

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE AT ONE: ALL OF HER MILESTONES SO FAR

Princess Charlotte appeared on the cover of HELLO! at just six months old sporting an m&h dress. And Borja was so surprised about the royal seal of approval that it actually took him a while to believe it really was an m&h design…

Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughters enjoy a cousins' play date

"We spent two days making sure it really was our dress because we didn't want to announce that it is and then discover we're wrong," he said. "Then HELLO! was the first to pick up on it, and in 24 hours we were on the cover of lots of magazines!"



Charlotte is following in the fashionable footsteps of her mother Kate Photo: Getty Images

We know the Kate effect is enormous, with everything she touches turning to gold. But is daughter Charlotte following in her footsteps? "The Charlotte effect was immediate – we suddenly had an avalanche of orders, many of them from Britain," said Borja.

THE BEST PHOTOS FROM PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S CHRISTENING

"Everyone wanted to copy the look for their little daughters. Plus the dress was only $33, so the demand was huge! We just couldn't keep up with the demand though, so we promised to produce it again in Spring/Summer…

"That sold out immediately."

It also had a huge effect on the exposure of their brand. "The result was that we went from being a family business that's just known in this city, to a brand that is known all over the world."

WATCH:

Charlotte wore yet another m&h creation for the Queen's official 90th birthday photo, in which the Her Majesty is holding her great-grandaughter. "We were so thrilled," said Borja. "There she was again in one of our designs – we didn't even know what to say.

"We imagine that her nanny bought it on one of her visits to our shops, but we don't know which one."