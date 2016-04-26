Alexander McQueen responds to claims they copied Kate Middleton's wedding dress

They say imitation is the highest form of flattery however when it comes to Kate Middleton's wedding dress that is not the case. A Hertfordshire-based bridal designer is suing the British fashion house Alexander McQueen for allegedly copying her designs to create the gown that the Duchess of Cambridge wore to marry Prince William.

Designer Christine Kendall is claiming that the stunning lace gown created by Sarah Burton for the April 29, 2011 nuptials originated from her sketches, which she says she submitted to the palace five months prior to the royal wedding.

The bridal designer has claimed that the fashion house copied her sketches Photo: Getty Images

"Proceedings have been issued because our client is certain that her company's design was unfairly taken and copied," Christine's lawyer said. "The claim is not against the Duchess and there is no allegation of wrongdoing against the palace."

In response, the fashion house released a statement firmly denying the claims.

Alexander McQueen has denied the claims, branding them 'ridiculous' Photo: Getty Images

"We are utterly baffled by this legal claim. Christine Kendall first approached us almost four years ago, when we were clear with her that any suggestion Sarah Burton's design of the royal wedding dress was copied from her designs was nonsense," reads the statement.

"Sarah Burton never saw any of Ms. Kendall's designs or sketches and did not know of Ms Kendall before Ms Kendall got in touch with us – some 13 months after the wedding.

The British house shut down the claims Photo: Getty Images

They concluded the statement saying, "We do not know why Ms Kendall has raised this again, but there are no ifs, buts or maybes here: this claim is ridiculous."