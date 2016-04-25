Model Alessandra Ambrosio takes her 7-year-old daughter Anja to Coachella

Cindy Crawford isn’t the only model turning Coachella into a family affair. Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio brought along her young children — Anja, 7, and Noah, 3 — for the music festival’s second weekend.

Throughout the weekend, the mom-of-two documented her time in the desert with her kids on Instagram. Sharing an excited video of her group heading out, she wrote, “Welcome to the jungle #coachella #week2#foreveronvacation @cassia_lara@ludidelfino.”

A video posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 23, 2016 at 4:40pm PDT



Anja even accompanied her mom to various sets during the 2016 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Alessandra uploaded a video of her daughter rocking out to G-Eazy x Bebe Rexha’s Me, Myself & I on someone's shoulders, beside her.

A video posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 22, 2016 at 10:27pm PDT



She captioned the clip, “Me , myself and Anja !!! @coachella #round2 #festivALE#foreveronvacation #leleambrosio11."

Alessandra also turned her date night with fiancé Jamie Mazur into a family night out. The couple was joined by their daughter for the Guns N’ Roses set on Saturday.

Photo: Instagram.com/AlessandraAmbrosio

The 35-year-old posted a photo of herself and family watching the rockers perform. Attached to the photo she wrote, “Sweet child o' mine Sweet love of mine #rockfamily #gunsandroses #coachella."

While at the rock n' roll performance, the model and her squad hung out with Paris Hilton. The trio donned matching pink sunglasses as they watched Guns N' Roses on stage.

Photo: Instagram.com/AlessandraAmbrosio

The American socialite shared a photo of her evening with the supermodel and her mini-me writing, “Rocking out to #GunsNRoseswearing my #ParisHiltonRaverShadeswith @AlessandraAmbrosio & her adorable daughter Anja.”

Last year, the VS Angel admitted to HELLO! that her daughter loves to act like her supermodel mom "blowing kisses" on the runway. "I think she does [it] better than any of us," Alessandra said. "She does it more real than any of the girls here, so she’s pretty good, you know, she just pretends."

Photo: Instagram.com/AlessandraAmbrosio

When she wasn't out enjoying the festival and musical performances with daughter Anja, the Brazilian beauty managed to sneak in pool time with her little boy, Noah. The mother-son pair spent quality time soaking up sun on a golden Swan float.

Attached to a playful photo with her son, Alessandra penned, “COA... Chilling with my baby boy #coachilling#foreveronvacation #week2 @coachella."