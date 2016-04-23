Prince George melted hearts when he stayed up late last night to meet with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. The young prince looked especially cute in his nighttime attire; a gingham pajama set, slippers with an airplane motif and a monogrammed white robe, which sold out just two minutes after the adorable photos were released.

The dressing gown is by My 1st Years, a site which specializes in personalized gifts for babies and toddlers, and sparked an online shopping rush as parents hurried to purchase the robe, which costs around $40.

The monogrammed dressing gown sold out in minutes Photo: Twitter/Kensington Royal

This isn't the first time that Prince William and Kate have used the site, as Prince George also wore a pale blue sweater from My 1st Years in the famous photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posing through the window of their Kensington Palace home. My1stYears.com revealed that they sold out of the $36 item following the release of the pic.

Known as "the Prince George effect", the Prince's outfits often attract attention and sell out quickly, with fans of the royal family falling in love with the two-year-old's adorable style.

Prince George melted hearts after meeting the Obamas in his pajamas Photo: Twitter/Kensington Royal

Childrenswear designer Rachel Riley is a firm favorite of the Duchess, and designed Princess Charlotte's floral dress in her first official photos. The designer opened up to HELLO! Fashion about Prince George and Princess Charlotte wearing her creations.

She said: "I don't get any advance warning that Prince George will be wearing my clothes, although I do know when pieces have been ordered. Of course it's a great honor that they have chosen to dress George in so many of my outfits, it makes me very proud."