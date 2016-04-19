Tory Burch talks Kate Middleton and Drew Barrymore's twinning moment

Throughout her tour of India and Bhutan, Kate Middleton continually wowed royal fans in stylish, colorful pieces. However, no one was more excited than fashion designer Tory Burch, when the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for dinner with the Himalayan Kingdom's Dragon King and Queen wearing a piece from her 2016 resort collection.

“I was thrilled!" Tory told HELLO! at CHANEL’s annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner in New York City on April 18. "She looked beautiful."

Photos: Tory spoke with HELLO! at CHANEL's annual Tribeca Film Festival dinner

Photo: WireImage/Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

For Kate's private engagement with the Bhutan royals she wore a $1,495 Tory Burch floral mesh gown featuring retro-inspired flowers and side slits, which she paired with an orange shawl and accessorized with dazzling gold earrings.

Even when Prince William's wife is not wearing Tory's label, the designer admitted that she is an admirer of the British royal and her fashion choices. “I'm a big fan [of Kate] ,” she admitted. “I find her to be elegant and just super chic.”

Kate, left, wore Tory's dress in Bhutan the same day that Drew donned the creation in N.Y.C. Photo: Getty Images

Hours after Kate stunned in the American designer’s gown, actress Drew Barrymore attended the ASPCA Bergh Ball in New York City wearing the same frock. Tory acknowledged the coincidence was funny, saying, “I had no idea!”

The designer wasn’t the only royal fan at CHANEL’s Balthazar dinner on Monday evening. British actress Emily Mortimer also opened up to HELLO! about her love for the royal family and her late father’s connection to England’s longest-reigning monarch.

Fellow guest actress Emily Mortimer also said she's a royal fan Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

“The Queen and my dad had the same birthday and so I always think of my dad when I think of the Queen's birthday,” she shared. “My mom just bought me a couple of commemorative plates of [the Queen's] ninth birthday!”

The Newsroom actress couldn't recall her first memory of Queen Elizabeth, explaining: “The Queen was always there. It was like your grandmother or, you know, somebody in your family."

Emily added, "They're just always there your whole life and you mark their occasions in their life – and sort of measure your own life and your own progress through them somehow."