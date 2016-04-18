Coachella dos and don'ts brought to you by the Victoria's Secret Angels

Flower crowns, cutoffs and boho attire can only mean one thing — Coachella. With the first weekend of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicking off on Friday, April 15, we’re getting a rundown on the dos and don’ts from veteran festival goers, Taylor Hill and Martha Hunt.

Before jetting off to the desert, the Victoria’s Secret Angels unveiled the brand's new Bralette collection — a fun Coachella piece — in New York City where they shared their festival guide with HELLO!.

A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Apr 17, 2016 at 1:24pm PDT



"Everything should be really pretty," Taylor said. "You should just feel so beautiful because Coachella is such a free time."

The 20-year-old hit up the festival in Indio, California back in 2014 nailing the music scene's uniform with a floral crown, denim shorts and a white crop top.

A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Apr 16, 2016 at 2:35pm PDT



The brunette beauty added, "[Coachella's] so much fun, just the music and freedom and it's just so beautiful."

Backpacking through the desert  #Coachella #CaliCool @michaelkors A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Apr 17, 2016 at 6:11pm PDT



Coachella, which is known for it's free-flowing atmosphere, has become a hub for boho fashion, however supermodel Martha suggested to HELLO!, not to exaggerate the festival look.

She explained, "Don’t overdo the boho trend to the point that it's like okay why are you just dressing like a hippie at the festival but then in real life you're like so not a hippie."

Coachillllin  A photo posted by Martha Hunt (@marhunt) on Apr 16, 2016 at 11:10am PDT



While dressing up and partying is half the fun, the blonde bombshell wants festival goers to remember what Coachella is really all about: the music. She said, "Enjoy the festival. Don’t just go to go to the parties; actually embrace the live music."

This year's festival lineup includes Martha's BFF Taylor Swift's boyfriend Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Zedd, Guns N' Roses, James Bay, Sia, A$AP Rocky, Ice Cube, Chris Stapleton, AC Slater, Grimes, Alessia Cara and many more.