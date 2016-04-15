Kate Middleton's glam squad comes along on six-hour hike in Bhutan

When you're Kate Middleton you don't just take water on a hike, but also your glam squad! On Friday morning, the 34-year-old royal set out on a grueling six-hour trek to an ancient monastery in Bhutan, joined by not just husband Prince William, but also her stylist and hairdresser.

For her grueling journey through the mountains, the Duchess was accompanied by her glam team Photo: Getty Images

Kate's stylist and personal assistant, Natasha Archer, was spotted walking with the royal's hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker in addition to Sophie Agnew, who is the assistant to the Duchess's private secretary. Natasha's boyfriend Chris Jackson also joined the glam team for the trek.

Amanda was likely on hand to restyle Kate's hair following the mountain climb. Meanwhile it's possible that Natasha might have taken extra clothing for the Duchess just in case.

Amanda Cook Tucker, Natasha Archer and her boyfriend Chris Jackson Photo: Getty Images

It's no surprise that Amanda accompanied Kate on the tour. The famed hairdresser, who has styled Kate's locks for years, has joined the royal on previous tours and even visited her in the hospital shortly after Prince George's birth in 2013 to help style the new mom's tresses into chic, tousled waves.

Natasha, meanwhile, was appointed Kate's stylist shortly after the royal announced her second pregnancy. Since then, she has been credited with upping the "It factor" of Kate's wardrobe.

It's no wonder Kate needed a bit of help from her glam squad, after embarking on a six-hour trek Photo: Getty Images

The stylist has encouraged the mom-of-two to experiment more with her outfits, while also ensuring that Kate stays true to her style-icon status. Natasha formed part of Kate's close entourage during the Australia and New Zealand tour two years ago so we were expecting to see her accompany the royal couple.