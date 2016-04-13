Judging by Paris Hilton's red carpet appearance on Tuesday night, the heiress is very excited about becoming an aunt. The 35-year-old enthusiastically patted her sister Nicky Hilton's growing baby bump, as the two walked the red carpet at the Foundation Fighting Blindness world gala in New York City.

The siblings attended the event at Cipriani Wall Street together, and while Paris looked glamorous in a black fishtail gown, the 32-year-old handbag designer showcased her impressive maternity style in a red floral dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Paris Hilton patted her sister Nicky's baby bump Photo: Getty Images

The mom-to-be, who is believed to be around six months pregnant, had an unmistakable glow and wore her hair tied back into a sleek half-up ponytail.

The event was held in order to raise money to support Foundation Fighting Blindness, which drives research to provide preventions, treatments and cures for people affected by eye conditions. It was attended by a number of famous faces including Leonardo DiCaprio, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and model Crystal Renn.

Paris appeared to have enjoyed her evening out and shared a photo of herself with Nicky on Instagram, which she captioned: "Love my beautiful sister."

Nicky's first child is believed to be due in the summer Photo: Getty Images

Nicky's pregnancy was confirmed in January, six months after she married James Rothschild in a lavish London wedding. The couple were said to be "over the moon" at the happy news.

"Nicky is very excited to become a mom, she is feeling great!" a source told People at the time. "They've just begun telling close friends and family. Nicky and James are over the moon!"

The happy news capped off an incredible 12 months for Nicky and James, who tied the knot in front of their family and friends at The Orangery in Kensington Palace in July. The beautiful bride stunned in a bespoke lace Valentino dress, and enlisted her sister Paris Hilton as her maid of honor.