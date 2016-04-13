Prince William and Kate Middleton made sure they dressed appropriately as they set off for a safari tour of Kaziranga National Park on Wednesday morning. Despite her casual outfit, the Duchess of Cambridge still looked chic as she hopped into the tour jeep wearing green skinny jeans and a loose blouse.

The mom-of-two, 34, chose jeans from Zara and wore her trusty Sebago shoes and a white polka dot blouse.

The couple dressed appropriately for the jeep safari Photo: Getty Images



Her hair was half tied back and she accessorized with Kiki McDonough drop earrings.

William, meanwhile, was coordinating with Kate in a similar shade of pants, a khaki shirt and desert boots. They both completed their looks with Ray Ban sunglasses.

Before setting off on their safari of Kaziranga National Park, the royal couple were given hand-woven white scarves featuring the print of some of the endangered animals from the park, including rhinos, birds and deer.

The couple were presented with hand-woven scarves Photo: Getty Images

Fashion fans have been delighted with Kate’s Indian outfits so far. The royal has seriously impressed with both her fashion-forward style and thoughtful sartorial tributes to her host country.

The previous day, she wore a jade green Alice Temperley dress, before slipping into a gorgeous Anna Sui maxi dress.

We’re sure Kate has more great outfits up her sleeve when she heads to Bhutan on Thursday!