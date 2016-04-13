As the royal tour goes on, Kate Middleton continues to mix high-end and affordable pieces during the trip. The latest stop for the Duchess and her husband Prince William was the Pan Bari village, on the boarder of the Kaziranga National Park, and the gorgeous dress she picked for the engagement was an instant hit with fashion fans.

Proving that she doesn't need expensive outfits to look amazing, the mom-of-two looked great in a pink Topshop dress with intricate black embroidery, that costs $140. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with the $19 Accessorize earrings that she wore to an event on Tuesday.

The Duchess wore a pretty pink Topshop dress on the third day of the royal tour Photo: Getty Images

Keeping her make-up to a minimum, the Duchess swept her hair back into a low chignon and wore a pair of simple but chic black wedges.

On their arrival, Kate and William were dressed in white woven scarves with red embroidery, 'gamchas', which are customary in the region of Assam. After being educated on village life and its history, the Duke and Duchess were treated to a traditional dance performance.

The Topshop dress is available for $140 Photo: Topshop.com

They later visited a typical home and tea plantation, owned by Tilasha Das and his wife Utala, who presented the Duchess with a beautiful red scarf made in their own weaving loom.



Kate said: "That is so special. Thank you very much and thank you to your family." Mrs Das' cousin Morami then said of Kate: "She acts like a simple girl, not a princess."

According to the village's head man, Kate and William enjoyed their time there. He said: "We are all very happy and it makes us proud that they have come here. William and Kate told us they are feeling great to be in India. They also told us they like being in Assam because both enjoy drinking tea."