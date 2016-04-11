Kate Middleton style: All the details on her Emilia Wickstead dress

Kate Middleton's lightweight crepe dress fit the bill perfectly as she attended a royal engagement in Mumbai, alongside her husband Prince William. The royal couple were the guests of honor at a young entrepreneurs event on Monday, held at a café in the center of the city. For the engagement Prince George's mom opted for a wool crepe dress, created by one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead.

Kate turned to one of her favorite designers on day two of the tour Photo: Getty Images

Originally on sale for $2,500, the dress features a collar and chest pocket detailing, giving it an elegant but preppy look. The silhouette, with a fitted bodice and full sweeping skirt, is one that the Duchess is known to favor, and on this occasion she completed her look with a pair of Rupert Sanderson heels and a Mulberry England Bayswater clutch bag.

It may well be that Kate requested a bespoke, lightweight version of the wool dress to cope with the hot temperatures in Mumbai.

The Emilia Wickstead wool crepe midi dress originally retailed for $2,500 Photo: Lyst.com

Emilia's feminine and timeless creations have proved very popular with the Duchess, and it is thought that she may well choose to wear another garment by the designer before the end of the royal tour.

Just two days in to the official visit to India, Kate has already showcased a cheerful selection of both British and Indian designers. She wore a striking sari-inspired Jenny Packham gown in a dazzling blue to a Bollywood gala on Sunday evening, and earlier in the day chose a striking mid-length pink and green chiffon dress by local Mumbai designer Anita Dongre.

The silhouette of the dress is one often favored by Kate Photo: Getty Images

An aide revealed that the Duchess was keen to honor local fashion during the trip. "She wanted to wear a local designer at the earliest possible opportunity," they said, adding that the choice of dress was "a tribute to Mumbai's wonderful design talent."