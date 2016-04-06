That’s amore! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have made their relationship Vogue official.

The young couple jetted off to Naples, Italy where they posed for a stunning 11-photo spread featured in the fashion magazine’s May issue. The gorgeous photos were shot by famed photographer Mario Testino.

Gigi and Zayn took their love to Italy Photo: Vogue/Mario Testino

From vespa rides to balcony kisses, the model and musician appeared to be to be living la dolce vita while showing off “spring's finest plaids," which include Miu Miu, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Victoria Beckham and more.

The blonde bombshell, 20, took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a photo from the shoot. The sultry photo shows Gigi doing a handstand above her PILLOWTALK music video co-star in bed. Gigi captioned the photo with a red heart emoji writing, “@voguemagazine by @mariotestino on stands in May!! xx.”

Zayn, 23, posted the same photo with a black and white filter on his own Instagram account. The former One Direction member also shared a solo shot of his supermodel girlfriend in addition to another steamy photo of the two.

The British singer told the magazine, "I'm constantly writing and have been for the past six years. It's what I do to get me through a time, to keep momentum."

Gigi’s mother Yolanda Foster has previously commented on her daughter’s relationship with the Like I Would crooner. Back in February, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starsaid, “You can’t tell your daughters who to date. You know, it’s their choice, and I support them in whatever their choices are and pray for the best.”

She added, “It’s their choice as long as they treat my daughters with great respect and you know, love them. It’s all good for me.”