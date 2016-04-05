Lupita Nyong'o has some fun with her custom J. Crew look for the 'Jungle Book' premiere

Lupita Nyong'o stole the show on Monday when she attended the Jungle Book premiere in Los Angeles, wearing an incredible custom made J. Crew skirt covered in gold sequins. The actress, who plays Raksha in the live-action film remake, paired the one-of-a-kind skirt with a tight bright green top also from the label, dazzling green and purple necklaces and a denim jacket.

Lupita looked amazing in the custom made J. Crew skirt at the Jungle Book premiere Photo: Getty Images

In addition to being a stand out piece on the red carpet, the 33-year-old proved that the stylish skirt was also a lot of fun to wear. In a Instagram video uploaded by the star's friend, Rebecca Sides Capellan, Lupita can be seen shaking her hips from side to side as the skirt 'dances' with her.

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress was joined on the red carpet, at Disney's El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, by her brother Peter, who looked dapper in a dark blue suit.

 A video posted by Rebecca Sides Capellan (@rscapellan) on Apr 4, 2016 at 11:31pm PDT

The actress happily posed for photos with fans and cuddled up for pics with Neel Sethi, the young actor that plays the film's protagonist Mowgli. While many of the film's stars were in attendance, some were notably absent, including; Bill Murray, Idris Elba, Scarlett Johansson and Christopher Walken.

Lupita cuddled up to Neel Sethi who plays Mowgli Photo: Getty Images

The Jungle Book is slated for release on April 15, almost 50 years after the opening of the original 1967 Disney animation movie. The live-action reboot has been in the works for several years, with the search for Mowgli beginning in 2013 and taking casting directors to cities all over the world.

For the Mexican-Kenyan actress, she was a big fan of the original. "Jungle Book was definitely a part of my childhood," she shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I loved Mowgli and the freedom with which he seemed to live his life. He'd swing from vine to vine and he had all these cool animal friends and he went on an adventure to find out where he belonged. And I just really identified with that and wished that I could experience such freedom."