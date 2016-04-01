Cara Delevingne denies quitting modeling, opens up about 'self hatred' and depression

Cara Delevingne is setting the record straight when it comes to her career. The 23-year-old model-turned-actress took to her Twitter account on Thursday to defend her return to the fashion industry, months after she told The Times, "I am not doing fashion work any more."

CLICK FOR FULL PHOTO GALLERY

The model-turned actress talked about her struggle with depression in a series of tweets Photo: Getty Images



"Can we set the record straight. I never said I was quitting modeling," she said in a series of tweets. "I do not blame the fashion industry for anything." The model's online confession came after her new Saint Laurent campaign was announced earlier in the day.





A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Mar 31, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

"I suffer from depression and was a model during a particularly rough patch of self hatred," the British beauty continued on Twitter. Cara, who has starred in films including Paper Towns and the upcoming Suicide Squad added, "I am so lucky for the work I get to do but I used to work to try and escape and just ended up completely exhausting myself. I am focusing on filming and trying to learn how to not pick apart my every flaw. I am really good at that."

She concluded the tweets writing, "Okay.... Rant over. Just wanted to clarify and word vomit a little."

CARA AND OTHER CELEBS GO MAKEUP FREE

Cara, who was diagnosed with depression at age 15, opened up about her struggles last year and revealed that she was suicidal. “I think I pushed myself so far that I got to the point where I had a mental breakdown. I got to the point where I went a bit mad,” she said during a Q&A at the Women in the World Summit.

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Mar 30, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT

She continued, “I was completely suicidal, I didn’t want to live any more. I thought that I was completely alone. I also realized how lucky I was, and what a wonderful family and wonderful friends I had, but that didn’t matter. I wanted the world to swallow me up.”

TIPS FOR GETTING CARA'S PERFECT BROWS

Earlier this month, the model penned an open letter for the Motto admitting it took her a long time to find stability in the industry because she "felt like [she] needed validation from everyone."

"As a result I lost sight of myself and what it meant to be happy, what it meant to be successful. I think it all stemmed from a deep-down feeling of wanting people to like me and love me," she wrote. "Over time, I came to realize that work and getting others’ approval isn’t the most important thing. Yes, your career is very important—but it’s not the most important. Of course I was proud of my accomplishments, but I wasn’t genuinely happy."