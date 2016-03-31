Christian Louboutin introduces nude ballerina flats for 'every woman'

Alas a nude fit for everyone. Luxury shoe brand Christian Louboutin introduced this week the Solasofia ballerina flat , a pointed-toe shoe perfect for every skin tone.

The French company posted photos on their official Instagram account showcasing the new ballet shoe, paired with matching tulle skirts. Attached to the posts, they wrote, “A nude for every woman. This spring, two new hues join our Nudes collection to create a spectrum of seven suited to any skin tone, from porcelain to deep chocolate.”

Photo: Sofia et Mauro

With the seven shades of nude, the brand ensures that “every woman can meet her match.” The Parisian silhouette flat will also “mimic the feeling of skin” with its colors allowing the shoe to essentially disappear on the leg.

The site describes the new footwear as "low in elevation but high in sophistication." The designer shoes are constructed from soft, flexible matte nappa leather and retail for $595 online.

A video posted by Christian Louboutin (@louboutinworld) on Mar 30, 2016 at 10:02am PDT

Discussing the nude collection, designer Christian Louboutin told Us Weekly, that the shoe is dedicated to individuals who wish to have a great silhouette and legs. “If you look at the shoe, it looks good, if you don’t look at the shoe, if you don’t see the details, it’s all about the legs; it’s all about the person," he said. "It’s great for when you are just thinking of yourself, when you’re not thinking of being dressed. It keeps you undressed in a way."