Beyoncé has done it again! The 34-year-old singer surprised her fans — the BeyHive — on Thursday by officially launching her new activewear line, Ivy Park.

The athleisure brand is a joint venture between the Drunk In Love singer and Sir Philip Green. Jay Z’s wife introduced the fitness line on her Instagram account posting a photo of herself modeling the sportswear. She simply captioned the post, "@weareivypark."

Beyoncé models her new line herself in these newly-released pics Photo: Instagram/@weareivypark

Inspiration for the womenswear came from Beyoncé’s own disconnect from other fitness brands. In a statement she admitted, “When I’m working and rehearsing I live in my work out clothes but I didn’t feel there was an athletic brand that spoke to me."





"My goal with Ivy Park is to push the boundaries of athletic wear and to support and inspire women who understand that beauty is more than your physical appearance,” Beyoncé, whose daughter is named Blue Ivy, said. “True beauty is in the health of our minds, hearts and bodies.”

The Grammy artist continued, “I know that when I feel physically strong, I am mentally strong and I wanted to create a brand that made other women feel the same way.”

In a montage video posted on the Formation singer's newly launched site, she revealed, "I would wake up in the morning and my dad would come knocking on my door and tell me it's time to go running. I remember wanting to stop but I would push myself to keep going." The mom-of-one also recalled her dreams and the sacrifices her parents made for her, in addition to being her little sister, Solange's "hero."

Further explaining the concept, she said parks became a safe haven for her in times of fear and a source of power. "The park became a state of mind. The park became my strength. The park is what made me who I am." She added, "Where's your park?"

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated line will be available online and in store starting April 14 at Topshop, Net-a-Porter, Selfridges and Nordstrom.

