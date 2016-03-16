Kendall and Kylie Jenner score major fashion points at the Lakers game: All their courtside pics

Slam dunk for the Jenner sisters! Kendall and Kylie Jenner stepped out Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings match-up, where they made a bold, courtside fashion statement.

Kim Kardashian’s younger sisters attended the basketball game in party-ready ensembles.

Photo: GC Images

Dressed in an over-sized beige coat and black choker necklace, Kendall opted for a pair of thigh-high Sophia Webster boots. The stiletto Mila shoes, which retail for $2,250, laced up to the model’s thigh in the Kardashian family’s signature black and white colors.

Following her sister’s lead, Kylie also wore boots to the sporting event. The 18-year-old completed her red and white jersey dress look with over-the-knee black patent Kurt Geiger boots. However unlike her model sister's stilettos, the avid Snapchatter's shoes featured a chunky heel.

Kylie shared a snap with her nearly 55 million Instagram followers of her and her sister’s courtside footwear. She captioned the photo, “Game shoes.” The Kylie Lip Kit founder shoes are currently available here for $150.