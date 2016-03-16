Justin Bieber's Instagram crush Cindy Kimberly lands big fashion campaign

Cindy Kimberly has catapulted to fame since Justin Bieber took a liking to her on Instagram. The singer brought the world's attention to the Spanish teenager when he posted a photo of her on his social media sites, asking his fans to track down the beauty. And now, the 17-year-old has landed a major fashion campaign with British brand Very.

CLICK ON PHOTO TO VIEW GALLERY

Cindy has landed a modeling campaign for British company Very Photo: Very.com

Ever since the What Do You Mean singer found her, Cindy's life has changed dramatically. The teenager, who hails from Denia, Spain and now boasts over 922,000 Instagram followers, has signed to UNO modeling agency.

In shots for the Very campaign, the brunette beauty can be seen showing off her toned body in cute floral pieces, denim outfits and colorful accessories.

The teenager has signed with UNO modeling agency Photo: Very.com

Her new job is a far cry away from her former life when she used to earn just over $4 an hour babysitting. "When I saw Justin was asking about me, I got very emotional because I've been a fan of his for more than six years. A friend of mine often used to joke that one day I'd be one of the girls he talked about and I didn't believe her."

Cindy shot to fame after Justin Bieber posted this picture of her asking fans to help track her down Photo: Instagram/@justinbieber

"My life's changed positively since Justin appeared in my life. At the beginning, I felt completely overwhelmed and didn't know how to deal with it but now I'm getting used to it," she told the Daily Mail.

'I've had a lot of job offers since all this happened," she added. "I'm constantly receiving calls offering me things, but I'm focused on my studies and fashion commitments I'd already made."