Blake Lively turned Thursday night's state dinner in Washington, D.C. into her own fashion show! The 28-year-old was the belle of the ball Thursday evening as she upped the style stakes in a stunning Ralph & Russo creation.

Accompanied by her husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake attended the formal event sporting a floor-sweeping silk wrap gown by the fashion house.

The dress, which Blake accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz lavender jade and diamond jewelry and Christian Louboutin nude heels, featured a plunging neckline, thigh-high split and a bow tied at her waist.

The actress' dress is from Ralph & Russo's spring-summer 2016 haute couture collection Photo: Getty Images

Ryan was dapper as always in a midnight blue suit that perfectly offset his wife's gown.

The pair were attending the White House state dinner in honor of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Their invitation to the event is likely down to Ryan, who hails from Vancouver, Canada.

Blake wore lavender jade and diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwarz Photo: Getty Images

Last month, Blake spent some quality time taking in the world of fashion during New York Fashion Week. The Gossip Girl actress sat front row at some of the hottest shows although admitted after a glam outing to the Christian Louboutin boutique that she "did not wake up like this."

Meanwhile, Ryan recently opened up about falling for his gorgeous wife, revealing that they realized they had fallen for each other while out with others on a double date.

"She was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl," he said. "That was the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just fireworks coming across."

The couple have a 15-month-old daughter James together, who, Ryan has said, is "running around and talking and having a ball."