Is Madonna's daughter Lourdes 'Lola' Leon going to be the next big star in the family? The 19-year-old has just landed a big modeling gig as one of the faces of designer Stella McCartney's new POP fragrance campaign.

Mom Madonna shared a behind-the-scenes shot from the shoot Photo: Instagram/@madonna

"So happy to have Lola on the POP team!" Stella said on Instagram. "Lola, who I’ve known her entire life, is at the beginning of her career as a performance artist. She’s an independent, inspirational and free-spirited young woman. Despite being born in the spotlight, she has kept her feet firmly on the ground!"

Lola is joined in the campaign by Hunger Games actress Amandla Stenberg, musician Grimes and animal activist Kenya Kinski-Jones, daughter of Quincy Jones and Nastassja Kinski.

Stella's new campaign isn't just about perfume – she also hopes to promote self-acceptance and positive mutual support in a world that is increasingly influenced by the potentially negativity of social media.

Madonna's daughter told Vogue of the resonance she felt with POP's be-true-to-yourself message of individuality. "I go through this struggle myself, [where] women’s bodies have been made so public that everyone feels like they need to comment," "I love when someone doesn’t pretend to be someone they are not," she added.

Part 2/2 // Introducing the POP by Stella McCartney fragrance campaign featuring four creative talents: actress and campaigner Amandla Stenberg (@AmandlaStenberg) and animal activist Kenya Kinski-Jones (@KenyaKinskiJ) together with musician Grimes and performance artist Lola Leon. Shot by @_Glen_Luchford. POP will be available worldwide at #StellaMcCartney.com and select Stella stores from March 24th, in @Sephora in the US from March 18th and in select retailers globally by July. #POPNOW Una foto publicada por Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney) el 11 de Mar de 2016 a la(s) 6:35 PST





Madonna, currently involved in a custody battle over elder son Rocco, is clearly a proud mom – as Lourdes' modeling debut was announced, she shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the campaign on her Instagram.