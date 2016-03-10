Kate Middleton has a wardrobe full of custom designer outfits from her fave labels like Alexander McQueen, Erdem and Jenny Packham. But on Thursday she showed that you don't need a lavish budget to look stylish when she stepped out wearing an $86 department store dress.

Carrying out an official engagement in London, the 34-year-old wore a £60 bird print dress bought from British department store Debenhams. The chic piece comes from designer Jonathan Saunders' EDITION collaboration with the department store.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERY OF PHOTOS

Kate wore the department store dress to an engagement on Thursday Photo: Getty Images

But Kate style fans who are hoping to get their hands on the dress are out of luck – it dates back to 2012.

The queen of recycling her wardrobe, Kate topped the look off with her black accessories – Stuart Weitzman suede pumps and the 'Muse' clutch from the same brand.

The off-the-rack dress dates back to 2012

Keeping out the cold, she wore a green Erdem coat over the dress.



It's not the first time Kate has worn a bird print dress – she is a big fan of a similar Issa version, which she wore to the last wedding rehearsal at Westminster Abbey and also to the Goring Hotel on the eve of her wedding day.

Kate has worn a similar bird print dress several times before Photo: Getty Images



The Duchess was accompanied on Thursday's high profile visit by her husband Prince William as they continue to show their commitment to raising awareness of mental health issues in young people. Kate has also undertaken engagements on her own, including stepping in as the Huffington Post UK's editor for a day and visting a school in Scotland, both to promote the issue.

William and Kate's London outing comes the same week as the release of photos from their recent snowy vacation in the French Alps, where they were photographed with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.