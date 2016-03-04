Ashley Graham responds to Cheryl Tiegs' comments as she makes her Paris Fashion Week runway debut

Ashley Graham is taking over catwalks around the world! The 28-year-old bombshell walked in H&M's Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday, which was also her "first major fashion show" outside of the world of plus size fashion.

Ashley walked in the H&M inclusive fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Photo: Getty Images

Ashley participated in the inclusive fashion show, which according to the brands' creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson, celebrated "strength and beauty of a woman" with fellow models Jourdan Dunn, Amber Valletta, Hari Nef, Pat Cleveland, Soo Joo Park and transgender model Andreja Pejic.

The SI model had some A-list support as she graced the catwalk in front of Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, Ciara, Emma Roberts, Suki Waterhouse and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis.

Kate Mara, Emma Roberts, Ciara, Suki Waterhouse, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis front row at H&M Photo: Getty Images

Never one to let anyone define her definition of beauty, Ashley addressed comments made by veteran supermodel, Cheryl Tiegs in regards to her recent history making cover of Sports Illustrated magazine. The former SI model shared with E! News, "I don't think it's healthy. Her face is beautiful. But I don't think it's healthy in the long run."

Ashley responded to E! News from the Paris runway, "Cheryl Tiegs may have said what she said and it may have hurt a lot of peoples feelings, but my skin is so thick. I kind of rolled my eyes, I was like, 'Oh whatever, another one of these ladies.' But what's great is that — the fact that she said it — it means that other women think like her. And what that means is that we really need to change the industry."

Ashley during the Vanity Fair Oscar party Photo: Getty Images

She continued: "There are too many people thinking they can look at a girl my size and say that we are unhealthy. You can't, only my doctor can!"

Proving that her beauty is inside and out, Ashley decided to take the high road, noting that the 68-year-old model never reached out to apologize. "I've never personally heard from her," she shared. "She said her comment about me, then never heard a follow up. People are saying she apologized. But I never heard one."

She added: "You never know, and I will go up to her and say 'hello,' she said of a possible future encounter. "And all the SI girls, I've always looked up to them. They are classic, amazing, beautiful women and it's a shame that we have to bring other people down, but that's why I'm here. I've got to bring other women up."