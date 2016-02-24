Kate Middleton style: The Duchess of Cambridge wears a kilt for her trip to Scotland

Kate Middleton decided to pay tribute to Scotland when she headed up to the country's capital of Edinburgh on Wednesday, wearing a kilt by a new Scottish designer, Le Kilt. She teamed the tweed skirt with a coat in one of her fave colors for the one-day visit.

Kate wore a Sportmax by Max Mara coat over her kilt Photo: Getty Images

The trendy royal may have been drawn to Le Kilt for its family background. It was founded in 2014 by Samantha McCoach, who had a vision of adding modernity to her family's kilt-making heritage – her grandmother had been a traditional kilt maker in Scotland for over 40 years.

Kate's green tailored Sportmax coat was cinched in at the waist and worn with a black turtleneck, another one of the Duchess' wardrobe staples. The coat is one of her most-worn wardrobe items, and she also donned it for an outing on Christmas Day last year.

Le Kilt is a new Scottish brand Photo: Le Kilt

Finishing off her look was another fave – her trusty LK Bennett suede pumps – and a clutch purse.

The Duchess was carrying out her first-ever solo engagement in Scotland. Known as the Countess of Strathearn there, Kate was headed to St Catherine's Primary School to see the work carried out by the children's mental health organization.

Kate chatted with kids and teachers from local schools Photo: Getty Images

The 34-year-old mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte was greeted by excited students on her return to the city, where sister Pippa Middleton once went to school and where Kate was a regular visitor during her own college days at the nearby University of St Andrews.

Later in the day, though, she was expected to change into something a bit more casual – Kate was also scheduled to take part in a tennis training session with Scottish tennis player and current world number two Andy Murray's mom.