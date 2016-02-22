Reem Acra on her celebrity muses Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez

Reem Acra is synonymous with red-carpet glamour, chic prêt-à-porter and dreamy bridal designs – it's no wonder that Taylor Swift personally escorted her best friend Britany Maack to the designer's showroom to pick out a wedding gown in the run-up to her February 2016 wedding. The common threads through her collections are ladylike elegance, flattering tailoring and gorgeous embellishments that make her a favorite of stars like Angelina Jolie and Beyoncé.

"Taylor Swift is one of my muses," designer Reem told HELLO! Photos: Getty Images

Of her long list of clients, there are some who stand out as being especially emblematic of the brand. "Jennifer Lopez always looks amazing," Beirut-born Reem, who has called Manhattan home for the last 31 years, tells HELLO!. "She opts for both our daywear and cocktail dresses. Taylor Swift is another muse. My [fall-winter] collection is inspired by the fabulous Stevie Nicks, but there’s a lot of Taylor in there too!”

Maid of honor Taylor and her BFF Britany Maack both wore Reem Acra for Britany's February 2016 wedding Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift

She has clients around the world, and a style to fit every woman. "During the design process I keep all tastes in mind," she explained. "I think about all the women who might wear my pieces, be it one dress or the collection in general. I can look at each gown and tell you where it would work perfectly.”

Jennifer Lopez "always looks amazing" in Reem Acra, she added Photos: Getty Images

Reem couldn't be more content with her celebrity fan base, which includes everyone from Halle Berry to Madonna. “We dress who we want to," she says. "We are very focused on who wears our pieces. To be honest there is no one out there who I want to dress who hasn’t already chosen one of our gowns. We are very picky about who we lend our clothes to. We say no much more than yes.”

Leslie Mann, Cara Delevingne and Jenna Dewan-Tatum Photos: Getty Images

Her heritage, she says, shows through in her aesthetic. “I am sure my Arab heritage has an influence on some of my shows. My color palettes are strong because of it," she says. Reem reflects on her earliest beginnings in fashion, recalling, “I was taken to the souks by my mother Nadia from the age of 5. We even had a live-in seamstress. Fashion and tailoring were embedded in me at a very early age. In my 20s I detoured into interiors but I knew fashion was my calling, what I knew best and had studied for.”

And why is her label so coveted? “The woman who wears Reem Acra is sharp, intelligent, knows that she wants to feel special. Feeling special is actually more important than looking special, as how you feel on the inside is reflected out.”

For the full interview and to see this season's Reem Acra collection, pick up HELLO!’s Autumn-Winter 2015/2016 Pret-a-Porter Special, now available via digital download.