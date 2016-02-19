Transgender model Andreja Pejic lands first magazine cover as a woman

Transgender model Andreja Pejic has landed her first cover as a woman. The 24-year-old beauty graces the cover of Spanish Marie Claire's March issue.

Andreja stuns on the cover in a mini Versace dress and her hair tousled down. The cover reads “Romper El Tabú,” which translated means "Breaking the Taboo.”

The brunette was also named the 2015 “Model of the Year” award by the Spanish publication. With her new distinction, Andreja is following in the footsteps of supermodels Irina Shayk and Doutzen Kroes.

Photo: Pablo Zamora

The cover girl told the magazine, “Receiving the 'Model of the Year' award from Marie Claire Spain with previous title–holders which include some of my favorite models like Saskia, Anja, Arizona, Gemma and Linda... I mean, need I really explain!?”

She added, “It feels beyond to have my name follow and gives me hope in showing that girls like us, are girls that are just as good!”

Sharing a photo of her cover, she wrote, "Thank you @marieclaire_es for having me on your cover this month as part of the model of the year award. An award that has previously gone to some of my favorite models like @gem.gems @lindaevangelista @dotwillow @anja_rubik I mean....!!! It really gives me hope in proving that girls like us are girls that are just as good if not better haha lol jks."

Photo: Getty Images

Andreja underwent her sex assignment surgery back in 2014, which was shown in a documentary titled Andrej(a) – The Documentary. Since her surgery, the model has gone on to be featured in American Vogue as the first transgender model and landed a cosmetic contract with Make Up For Ever. Last year she told Vogue, “Society doesn’t tell you that you can be trans.”

Andreja continued, “I thought about being gay, but it didn’t fit. . . . I thought, Well, maybe this” — the fantasy of living life as a girl — “is just something you like to imagine sometimes. Try to be a boy and try to be normal.”

With all her success and society’s take on transgender identity, she said, “There are just more categories now. It’s good. We’re finally figuring out that gender and sexuality are more complicated.”