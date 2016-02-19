Kate Middleton boasts one of the most impressive jewelry collections in Britain, but she appears to have some unique pieces that she reserves only for special occasions - including a beautiful pair of diamond drop earrings by London-based jeweler Mappin & Webb.

Kate wore the $4,900 white gold-and-diamond encrusted earrings for her visit to Anglesey on Thursday – a special trip as she and Prince William returned to the Welsh island they once called home.

Kate wore the $4,900 earrings during her visit to Anglesey on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images

"It was such a special time for us," Kate reminisced during their visit. "It was the start of our life together really."

The Duchess has previously worn the earrings on a number of special occasions, including Princess Charlotte's christening in July. The 18-carat white gold design was on full display as the Duchess tied back her hair and accessorised with a chic cream Jane Taylor hat.

The Mappin & Webb jewels feature 0.88 carat diamonds set in 18 carat white gold Photo: Mappin & Webb

Kate also wore the jewels for the Rugby World Cup Opening Ceremony in September, and they made another appearance for her meeting with the Chinese President during his UK State Visit in October.

The Duchess is clearly a fan of the design, and also owns the matching Empress mini necklace, worth $2,600. Kate debuted the striking pendant when she visited the poppy art installation at the Tower of London in August 2014, and has since gone on to wear it on five further occasions – including Princess Charlotte's christening and the ICAP charity day in December.

Kate wore the earrings and matching pendant for Princess Charlotte's christening Photo: Getty Images

Valued at $7,500 combined, the set is a treasured part of Kate's priceless jewelry collection, which also includes pieces previously worn by Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.