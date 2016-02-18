Kylie Jenner joins Puma family and Kanye West is now happy for her

After days of speculation, it has been confirmed that Kylie Jenner will be the new face of Puma for their upcoming Spring/Summer 2016 campaign.

Adam Petrick, the Global Director of Brand and Marketing for Puma, announced the news on Wednesday saying, “Kylie will be featured in the brand’s Spring/Summer women’s training campaign launching in April 2016. Kylie represents a fresh and exciting new era for fashion and we couldn’t think of a more fitting and influential female to headline this campaign for Puma.”

It has been confirmed that Kylie Jenner will be collaborating with Puma. Photo: Getty Images

When it was reported by Us Weekly that the 18-year-old signed a deal with the athletic sportswear company, Kanye West took to his Twitter page to voice his opinions about the partnership. The Life of Pablo creator appeared angry that his sister-in-law would be working for a rival company to Adidas, with whom he has a clothing line.

“1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything. That’s on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!!” wrote the rapper. However, despite his initial objections, it seems the "Goldigger" singer has had a change of heart. Speaking to TMZ outside LAX on Wednesday, the star said, “[Kylie] had already signed and I was mad for a little bit. I’m really happy for her though.”

Kylie will be following in the footsteps of Rihanna Photo: Getty Images

Kylie is following in the footsteps of style icon Rihanna, who recently launched her Fenty x Puma collection at New York Fashion Week, on Saturday. The collection, which was modeled by supermodel sister Gigi and Bella Hadid, comprised of sportswear inspired by the singer’s own street style.

The star showed wide-leg tracksuits, hoodies and bell-sleeved sweat-tops against an atmospheric gothic forest at her presentation. Riri's collection will become available to the public in September 2016.