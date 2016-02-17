Princess Olympia of Greece sits front row at Michael Kors with Blake Lively and Olivia Munn

It's no secret that Princess Olympia of Greece is into the world of fashion! The 19-year-old, who recently made the move to New York City, was seen sitting front row during the Michael Kors presentation on Wednesday. The fashionista shared a picture of the designers "no rules" show from the sidelines via her Instagram.

Princes Olympia and Micahel Kors during his fall 2016 presentation Photo: Getty Images

"@michaelkors," she captioned the pic. After the show Olympia, who worked in Dior's couture department last summer, snagged a picture with the man of the hour backstage.

@michaelkors A photo posted by olympiagreece (@olympiagreece) on Feb 17, 2016 at 10:03am PST

Kendall Jenner walked the catwalk makeup free during the presentation Photo: Getty Images

Other notable stars in the audience were actresses Riley Keough, Naomie Harris, Blake Lively and her mother Elaine , Olivia Munn and singer Jennifer Hudson who looked on as supermodel Kendall Jenner worked the runway.

Naomi, Riley and Blake all had front row seats to Michael's show Photo: Getty Images

Kendall worked the catwalk in a shining silver dress from the collection and a makeup and expression-free face. Behind the scenes however, the 20-year-old was camera ready as Michael captured her holding a handwritten note via his Instagram.

"Magic words @kendalljenner," he captioned the inspirational note that was held up by Kendall while she was still working her runway look and giving a slight smile.

\

Kendall worked the runway in a sliver dress from the collection Photo: Getty Images

In the spirit of showing off some of his excitement, the designer shared a behind the scenes picture of Blake Lively, who looked stunning in a dress with a coat draped over her shoulders.

"Golden girl glamour: @BlakeLively at our Fall 2016 show. #AllAccessKors #NYFW."

Not only did Michael tweet his excitement about his guest, he also took to his social media platform to share his inspiration behind the collection, which features an apple-color coat and a black vest dripping in elegant feathers.

Olivia Munn wore winter white to the show Photo: Getty Images

"The collection had no rules. No season. No time of day xxMK."

Michael took the clothes from the runway to the shop, making some of the presentation's looks available for purchase online.