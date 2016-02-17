Kate Middleton style: The details on her Huffington Post editor outfit

We're getting serious #workwardrobe goals from The Duchess of Cambridge as she began her guest editing role at the Huffington Post UK on Wednesday morning. The 34-year-old arrived at the temporary newsroom, set up in Kensington Palace, looking chic in an outfit made up of designer and non-designer pieces.

The Duchess mixed designer and afforadable pieces to create the perfect work look. Photo: Getty Images

Looking ever the professional, Kate choise a vintage-inspired $170 Vinnie Blouse from one of her favorite designres, Reiss. The mom-of-two also showed off her high fashion credentials, pairing the striking blouse with a black-and-white wrap skirt from Italian designers Dolce & Gabbana.

Kate's blouse is available from Reiss for $170 Photo: Reiss.com

Prince William's wife left her glossy brunette locks down for the occasion in one of her world-famous blow dries, parting her bangs to the side for laidback elegance.

In her first blog post written for the news site, Kate explained why she is launching the Young Minds Matter initiative, and shared her hopes for her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they grow up.

The stylish royal said that her role as Patron of a number of different charities, including Place2Be and Action on Addiction has helped her to see that many problems in adulthood stem from unresolved childhood issues.

"Like most parents today, William and I would not hesitate to seek help for our children if they needed it," she wrote. "We hope to encourage George and Charlotte to speak about their feelings, and to give them the tools and sensitivity to be supportive peers to their friends as they get older.

"We know there is no shame in a young child struggling with their emotions or suffering from a mental illness."

Kate appeared surprised to learn during a meeting with the editorial team that her blog had been translated into several languages worldwide including Japanese, as well as the coverage her guest editorship was receiving around the world.