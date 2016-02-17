The atmosphere was electric at the Staples Center – it was the Grammys, the biggest night of the year on the music calendar, and the stadium was filling up with the industry's biggest stars.

I spotted Adele giving Ed Sheeran a hug when she arrived, and John Legend and pregnant wife Chrissy Teigen elicited a chorus of coos from the crowd as they turned up holding hands.

HELLO! Fashion's online editor Alex Light on the scene at the 2016 Grammys



I was super glammed up, having had my makeup and hair done at Hollywood hotspots Blushington and Dry Bar ahead of the ceremony. *sassy girl emoji*

I had borrowed a stunning dress from Matthew Williamson. Leopard, sequins and feathers, I was worried it was going to be a bit too glam... Until I turned up and realized I could almost be considered underdressed – let me tell you, Grammy attendees go all out!

A glam session ahead of the ceremony, getting hair and make-up done at two Hollywood hotspots

Taylor Swift, in all her sequined catsuit glory, kicked off the show with a rendition of her new song, "Out of the Woods." I was really taken aback at how good she is live – she had the whole audience captivated and I had major goosebumps! It was sweet to see her hugging her BFF Selena Gomez after she finished.



But it was on with the show for us! Adele performed and we collectively welled up. She sounded even more incredible live – we didn't even notice the sound problems she was having. (She tweeted about it later explaining: "The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that's what the guitar sound was. It made it sound out of tune. S**t happens… Because of it though... I'm treating myself to an in n out. So maybe it was worth it.")

It was amazing to see so many Brits on stage! James Bay, who was catapulted to music fame by Burberry after singing at their fashion show, had us entranced with a stunning duet with Tori Kelly, Ed Sheeran scooped Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance and Sam Smith took to the stage to present Best New Artist to Meghan Trainor. Meghan was very moved by the honor, sobbing as she accepted her award.

Alex's stunning Matthew Williamson dress

Taylor returned to accept her Album of the Year award, and made a not-so-subtle dig at Kanye West, referencing his recent comments as she said there will be always be people who "try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame." There was a moment of silence as her words sunk in with the crowd, followed by very loud cheering... #drama.



The show was rounded off with Lady Gaga performing a tribute to Bowie. With all her crazy outfits and elaborate sets, I think you often don't realize just how good Lady Gaga is. But she brought the house down with her performance. It was a brilliant tribute to the music legend and a fantastic way to remember him.

The sunrise from the hotel room after a magical night...

It's now 4am as I write this up in the hotel room. I expect the stars will still be out partying hard and celebrating their wins, but for me it's time to sleep/ring my mom and tell her everything/plot my Grammys 2017 return...

Alex Light is HELLO! Fashion Monthly's online editor. She is also a fashion blogger.