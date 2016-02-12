Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy has a new job as a jewelry designer

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has a new gig! The Zimbabwean-born blonde, who left her job as a lawyer in 2014, has set her sights on the world of fashion.

The 30-year-old will be launching a new jewelry line called Aya Africa. Chelsy’s collection will be available later this year at Baar & Bass, a lifestyle boutique in London’s Chelsea neighborhood.

“We are so excited to be working with Chelsy!” a spokesperson for Baar & Bass told HELLO!. “She has been involved and hands on with every aspect and has been key to the whole process."

As far as the jewelry goes they revealed, "We're holding our cards close to our chest as far as the look of the jewelry is concerned, but it is absolutely stunning.”

The store recently shared a photo of the new jewelry designer. Posing inside the boutique modeling a necklace and bracelets, the store captioned the photo of Chelsy, "Exciting times ahead with @aya_africa #AYA."

The “authentically African inspired” jewelry line has already been Instagramming photos from its official account of Chelsy looking for emeralds in the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia. Sharing a photo of the beauty holding up an emerald they wrote, “Finding emeralds!”

Chelsy dated the 31-year-old prince, whom she met in 2004, for about 7 years before splitting in 2011.