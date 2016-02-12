Lingerie does not have to be limited to only Valentine's Day. From birthdays to anniversaries and of course wedding nights, Heidi Klum shares with HELLO! her lingerie recommendations for every occasion.

"You can have fun and spice things up every once in a while," the supermodel says. "Beautiful lingerie doesn’t have to be just for a special occasion."

Photo: Getty Images

Undoubtedly the 42-year-old is an authority in the lingerie department, having been a Victoria's Secret Angel for 13 years before retiring in 2010. Just last year, the former Angel launched her Heidi Klum Intimates collection and has returned in 2016 with a new spring/summer line featuring colorful silk and lace pieces.

"Don’t be afraid to experiment with color, textures, embellishments and prints. It can all be just for you or for someone special," Heidi says. She continues, "You need to feel good in what you choose to wear. Wearing the sexiest lingerie and then feeling self-conscious doesn’t work."

As for the mom-of-four's own Valentine's Day plans, Heidi recently told Entertainment Tonight that she and Vito Schnabel, whom she's been dating since 2014, will "probably stay in bed all day."

She cheekily added, "Not doing too much, if you know what I mean." Asked what her 29-year-old boyfriend's favorite piece from her collection is, the former model jokingly said, "Mainly when it all comes off."

