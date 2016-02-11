The 2016 Saint Laurent show in Los Angeles was a star-studded family affair. The fashion house held its first runway show in the City of Angels on Wednesday bringing out a slew of celebrities.

The label’s fall/winter presentation was a tribute to the “Los Angeles music scene," with creative director Hedi Slimane adding hints of “glam” and “psych rock” to the collection. The show held at the legendary music venue, Hollywood Palladium, featured 71 models and musicians, in addition to 13 bands on stage.

Twin Shadow, Zoë Kravitz, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz Photo: Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT

Stepping out for the rock 'n’ roll collection was rockstar Lenny Kravitz. The “Fly Away” singer made the evening a date night with two special ladies — ex-wife Lisa Bonnet and daughter Zoe Kravitz, who was wearing Saint Laurent. The 27-year-old’s boyfriend, singer Twin Shadow, also joined the stylish family.

Pamela Anderson, Dylan Lee and Brandon Lee Photo: Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT

Rocker chick Pamela Anderson made the fashion show a family night out with her young men. The former Baywatch babe was joined by sons Brandon and Dylan Lee, whom she shares with her ex-heavy metal band rocker husband Tommy Lee.

Chris Cornel with daughter Toni Photo: Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT

Joining the iconic rockers at the Sunset Boulevard venue was musician Chris Cornell. The former lead vocalist of Soundgarden came out for the music tribute show with his daughter Toni Cornell in tow.

Sistine, Sylvester and Sophia Stallone Getty Images: for SAINT LAURENT

Oscar-nominated actor Sylvester Stallone continued his red carpet streak this season joined by two of his three daughters, Sistine and Sophia Stallone. The girls donned black and white outfits complementing their legendary father’s grey suit.

Elle and Dakota Fanning Photo: WireImage

Sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning had their own girls night out at the fashion show. The stylish pair worked the carpet in chic dresses. Elle elected for a sequin cape dress, while older sister Dakota kept it simple in a little black dress. The actresses laughed it up on the carpet before taking their seats front row beside another notable family, the Maguires.

Tobey Maguire, Ruby Maguire, Jennifer Meyer and Otis Tobias Maguire Photo: Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT

Tobey Maguire along with his wife, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, attended the event with their young children seated on their laps — Otis, 6, and Ruby, 9. While the music appeared to be a bit loud during the show for Ruby, the Spiderman actor’s kids showed off their bedazzled, custom Saint Laurent capes that they wore to the star-studded event on their mom's Instagram account.

A photo posted by J E N N I F E R M E Y E R (@jenmeyerjewelry) on Feb 10, 2016 at 11:45pm PST



Meanwhile Demi Moore spent some quality mother-daughter time with two of her girls, Scout and Tallulah Willis. The trio rocked the carpet, with Tallulah dazzling in a gold mini dress paired with black shades. Mom Demi wore a black mini for the fashion event, while Scout kept it effortlessly cool in an all-black ensemble with a printed overcoat.

Scout Willis, Demi Moore and Tallulah Willis Photo: WireImage

Other notable A-list attendees included siblings Will and Nicola Peltz along with Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Miranda Kerr, Sam Smith, Ellen DeGeneres with wife Portia de Rossi, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Courtney Love, Joan Jett, Matt Bellamy, Miguel, Jane Fonda, Lily Collins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Mark Ronson, Emma Roberts and Jessica Alba.