Kate Middleton style: The head-to-toe details of her Air Cadet engagement outfit

All style, all the time! No matter what Kate Middleton is doing, she is always dressed to the nines. When it came time to fulfilling her new role with the Air Cadets, it was no exception. The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a recycled piece from her wardrobe for the occasion, bringing back her pale-blue Alexander McQueen coat to kick off the event.

Kate wore a recycled pale-blue Alexander McQueen coat to the Air Cadets ceremony Photo: Getty Images

Kate accessorized with a pair of navy-blue Gianvito Rossi pumps, and wore her brunette tresses down, adding a chic black hat from Lock & Co. The 33-year-old was first spotted in the coat, custom-made for her by the British fashion house, when she visited the Blenheim museum with Prince William during the couple's royal tour of New Zealand in 2014.



A chic hat by Lock & Co. topped off the outfit Photo: Getty Images

This time, Kate chose the coat as she celebrated the Air Cadet's 75th Anniversary at the RAF church of St Clement Danes, where she joined the congregation for a special service. The stylish royal, who has taken on the role of Honorary Air Commandant, paid a sartorial tribute to her new appointment, wearing the Air Cadets Dacre brooch – which has previously been awarded to the top female ATC Cadet annually since 1982.

After the service, Kate headed to meet more of the cadets and volunteers at a reception at the Royal Courts of Justice, where she was the guest of honor. The patronage of Air Cadets was passed on to Kate by Prince Philip before Christmas, when the Queen's husband relinquished his role as Air Commodore-in-Chief before Christmas, after 63 years of working with the organization.

Along with her sapphire engagement ring, there was an unexpected accessory – a Band-Aid Photo: Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mother now represents a group of 42,000 air cadets aged 12 to 19, as well as 15,000 adult volunteers at more than 1,200 units across the UK and abroad.

It is the Duchess' first role with an official link to the military; Kate has a close affiliation to the RAF following Prince William's service with the Search and Rescue Force. While Kate plans to take on her new role in the military, it's obvious that she still plays to hold her title as the best dressed royal fashionista.