On the rise: Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber lands first modeling campaign

Kaia Gerber is stepping into the spotlight! Cindy Crawford's 14-year-old daughter has landed her first modeling campaign with the luxury brand Chrome Hearts. The supermodel on the rise announced the news of the campaign via her Instagram on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR A LOOK BACK AT KAIA'S MOM CINDY CRAWFORD'S EARLY MODELING DAYS

Kaia Gerber lands her first modeling campaign with Chrome Hearts Photo: Instagram/@kaiagerber

"@chromeheartsofficial s/s 2016," Kaia captioned the pic. The teen could pass for her mom during her early years in the new campaign which captures "a youthful, yet timeless spirit" according to the company's co-owner and photographer Laurie Lynn Stark.

“What a privilege it has been to watch Kaia blossom into her own," Laurie told CR Fashion Book. "Our families have been dear friends for so long so this was emotional for me – Kaia is an incredible talent, truly finding her own style as a model!”

#chromehearts spring 16 ++ @kaiagerber ++ photo by @laurielynnstark + link in bio A photo posted by Chrome Hearts Official (@chromeheartsofficial) on Feb 2, 2016 at 8:09am PST

It is the perfect time for Kaia to come in as her own model, with her supermodel mom saying she was ready to "move on" from the industry when she turns 50 this month. The world caught notice of Kaia, who is a spitting image of her mother, when Cindy posted a photo of the flourishing model on her Instagram posing for Vogue Italia.

"I guess I better watch my back...Love this shot of @kaiagerber by Steve Meisel for @VogueItalia."

In the Chrome Hearts Campaign, Kaia is photographed in front of the clothing line's new flagship location in NYC, sporting some of the brand's funky sunglasses.

In a recent interview, Cindy opened up about her daughter making the transition into the world of fashion. “[Young people] are all taking pictures of themselves, or having their friends take pictures for their social media,” Cindy said during and interview with United Airlines Rhapsody magazine. “Kaia would be modeling even if she weren’t modeling. All the girls are modeling. They are not dependent only on how a photographer sees them. They have a direct relationship with their fans. For me, it’s like I can be an excellent guide to her in this world, but also if she has the opportunity to work with a Bruce Weber or Steven Meisel, they’ll help her learn something.”