Brooklyn Beckham can officially add fashion photographer to his resume. The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has been enlisted by British label Burberry to photograph its next fragrance campaign.

The 16-year-old confirmed the exciting news on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Sharing a photo of himself with his camera he wrote, "Excited to photograph the @Burberry campaign tomorrow. Watch it live on their Instagram & Snapchat #THISISBRIT."

A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on Jan 29, 2016 at 5:00am PST



The fashion house revealed on Friday that the Burberry Brit campaign will be photographed live on Snapchat starting at 9 a.m. On an Instagram post they wrote, "Join @BrooklynBeckham on set, live from #London. Search ‘Burberry’ on Snapchat to watch the @Burberry Brit fragrance shoot live."

Brooklyn's millions of Instagram followers are well-aware of the budding photographer's passion for photography. Last October, the teen heartthrob told Miss Vogue that he plans on studying the subject in college. He said, "I'm hoping to study art and photography in the US, once I have finished my A Levels."

While Brooklyn's not sure what career he'd like to pursue post-school, he admitted, "I love [soccer], but I'm also very passionate about photography and film. I'm keeping my options open right now."

A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on Nov 14, 2015 at 5:25am PST



The teen's father also seems to believe that oldest son will follow his passion as a career. Despite being offered acting gigs, David told E News!, "[Brooklyn] has had offers, but he's passionate about photography. He'll go into that, I think. I just want the kids to have a passion. When they have a passion then that's when they really go for it and he's got a passion in photography, so we'll see."

The skateboarder, who recently sat front row at Burberry London Collections Men AW16 show, has already made a name for himself in the fashion world having graced the covers of Miss Vogue, Man About Town and Rollercoaster magazine. This also won't be the first time the British label has worked with the Beckham children. Brooklyn's younger brother Romeo has starred in a number of campaigns for the brand since making his modeling debut back in 2012.

