He's back and has our pulses racing! Soccer hunk David Beckham is looking as hot as ever in his latest H&M campaign. The dad-of-four shows off his muscular physique as he models his new spring 2016 bodywear collection for the retail store.

CLICK PHOTO FOR ALL THE LOOKS

David Beckham has launched his spring 2016 Bodywear collection for H&M Photo: Courtesy H&M

When it came to designing his collection, which launches February 4, the 40-year-old admitted that he considered his own style and rejected anything that he wouldn’t wear himself. "Everything about my Bodywear for H&M has to be authentic," he said in a statement. "If I wouldn't wear it then it doesn't go in the collection!"

David added, "I want to choose a range that has great quality and design but is affordable. I’m always trying to evolve the Bodywear collection, and include classic pieces like sweaters and track pants that I would wear out or at home."

The ex-soccer star smolders in the new campaign images Photo: Courtesy H&M

The soccer star has previously confessed that when it comes to his style, he rarely leaves the house without getting his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham's seal of approval.

"I trust her more than I trust my judgement!" he revealed to Yahoo. "I've never turned around to her and said, 'You don't look good in that; change.' Frankly, it's hard — very, very hard — for Victoria to look bad in anything."

He continued, "But there are definitely times when I've worn things and she's said, 'Nice try, go back upstairs.'"

In addition to his new sportswear line, David has already released his new masculine scent, David Beckham Beyond. The British sports star credited his life motto, "No matter how small you start, always dream big," as the inspiration behind his new fragrance. The scent's tagline "it all starts with a dream" echoes his mantra as well.

David told HELLO!, "It reminds me of when I was a little boy who just loved playing football and had all these dreams of playing for Manchester United and England. That's where it all started for me and it's nice to think of all the little boys and girls out there today who are dreaming big."

He added, "Luckily I reached my goals. Whether you're young or old, we all have dreams. I'm no different and I have always carried a lot of passion into what I do."