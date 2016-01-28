Amal Clooney is the definition of multi-faceted as both an accomplished human rights lawyer and wife of one of the world's biggest Hollywood stars, George Clooney – and she has the wardrobe to match. She's all business by day, red carpet glamour by night and, when she's off duty, has a quirky cool style that's all her own. Here, we take a look at the 3 keys to Amal's many looks.

BY DAY: SHE MEANS BUSINESS

Amal is definitely not just a pretty face, so sophisticated, feminine and polished is the look that she goes for when it's time to show who's boss. The London-based attorney opts for tailored knee-length dresses, as well as skirt and blouse combos that say both conservative and creative. And then there are those to die for accessories: structured designer bags, stiletto pumps and must-have oversized shades.

Photos: Getty Images

BY NIGHT: OLD HOLLYWOOD GLAM

Being George Clooney's wife comes with its own set of requisites, and Amal has adapted to her duties by mastering the art of red carpet glamour like a pro. With a preference for floor length, streamline-shaped gowns, she stuns at every black tie event, generating vast amounts of red carpet envy. Fashion critics praised her timeless look at the 2015 Chinese themed MET Gala, where she wore a red Maison Margiela dress to rub shoulders with America's most high profile celebs. By channeling old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet, she almost instantly became synonymous with grace and elegance.

Photos: Getty Images

OFF DUTY: FUN AND FUNKY

There's a reason why everyone loves Amal's style: she's bold as well as chic, which makes for a quirky, unpredictable mix when it comes to her off duty style. Whether it is combining feathers with print, pulling off a military inspired khaki jumpsuit, or rocking a leather jacket with ripped jeans, Amal likes to experiment with casual outfits, not taking herself too seriously and always looking effortlessly trendy on the go.

Photos: Getty Images