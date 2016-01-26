Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid star on the Chanel haute couture catwalk

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have established themselves yet again as rising supermodels in the world of fashion. The two best friends took to the Chanel runway on Tuesday during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, turning heads in Karl Lagerfeld's latest creations.

Kendall Jenner on the Chanel couture runway Photo: Getty Images

Kendall made her first fashion week appearance of the year at the Chanel show. The Keeping up with the Kardashians beauty showed why she's one of the world's most sought-after models, strutting her stuff in a breathtaking black sleeveless gown with silver embellishment. It comes as no surprise that Kendall was featured in the show ‒ the American reality star has shared a close relationship with the French fashion house ever since she made her runway debut back in 2014.

Gigi Hadid looked equally stunning Photo: WireImage

The TV star was followed on the runway by close pal Gigi, who was clad in a striking gold ensemble with a matching cape.

While Gigi made her first couture appearance at the Versace show earlier in the week, walking alongside Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lara Stone, the Chanel show was particularly exciting for the model as it marked a milestone moment for her sister Bella Hadid. Gigi's younger sister also took to Karl Lagerfeld's runway making her haute couture fashion week debut of the season.

Perhaps inspired by Princess Leia, the models' tresses were styled into two low buns, paired with dramatic double-winged eyeliner to complete the look.

Gigi's sister Bella Hadid also made an appearance Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, supporting Kendall and Gigi from the front row was their close friend Cara Delevingne, who made quite the entrance with a fluffy date ‒ her dog. Although the British beauty is no longer pursuing a modeling career, she still came out to support her fellow models, as well as close friend Karl.

Cara, who stars in the highly-anticipated superhero film Suicide Squad, due out later this year, was joined in the front row by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, Diane Kruger and Clemence Poesy.