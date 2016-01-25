Lady Kitty Spencer was a vision in white on Monday, while attending Christian Dior’s runway show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Princess Diana’s niece looked chic in a long coat and matching jumpsuit for the spring/summer 2016 presentation.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE DIOR ATTENDEES



Photo: Getty Images

The 25-year-old sat front row at the couture show in between Swedish actress Noomi Rapace and U.K. actress Sai Bennett. Prior to attending the Dior presentation, the blonde beauty started her day with a French breakfast complete with bread and croissants at the Hotel Le Bristol Paris.

A photo posted by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Jan 25, 2016 at 1:04am PST



Following her meal, Kitty made her way to the designer’s flagship store in Paris where it was time to select an outfit for the day’s fashion show. Sharing a photo of racks of clothing she wrote, “Decisions decisions!! What to wear for @dior Collection Haute Couture Printemps -Èté 2016 today?!”

A photo posted by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Jan 25, 2016 at 2:05am PST



In the end, the niece of the late Princess of Wales decided upon a stylish white ensemble, complete with a square handbag. Kitty wore her enviable blonde locks down in tousled waves. Posting a photo of her look for the day, she penned, “Dior Haute Couture at Musée Rodin wearing @Dior everythinggggg.”

A photo posted by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Jan 25, 2016 at 8:26am PST



Looking every inch haute couture, the socialite attended the French label's presentation at the Musee Rodin. While at the fashion show, Kitty met architect Peter Marino, who designed Dior’s 2014 SoHo store in New York City. Sharing a photo of the pair’s encounter she wrote, “What fun to meet Peter Marino today at the Dior Collection Haute Couture in Paris.”

A photo posted by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Jan 25, 2016 at 9:02am PST

Also in attendance at the haute couture presentation were American socialite Olivia Palermo, Prince Harry's ex girlfriend Cressida Bonas and Princess Elisabeth von Thurn ind Taxis of Germany.