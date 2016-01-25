Gigi Hadid, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Irina Shayk and more strut for Atelier Versace in Paris

Move over Balmain, there's a new supermodel army in town! The Atelier Versace runway show kicked off Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week with a bang on Sunday. Strutting their stuff in Donatella Versace's latest creations were some of the industry's most recognizable faces including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Gigi Hadid, Lara Stone, Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, Behati Prinsloo and Natasha Poly.

#MAJOR model moment!! Kicking off Paris #hautecouture at @versace_official using #Phantom002 black caviar gel liner!!! @stellamaxwell @joansmalls @gigihadid @irinashayk #OBSESSED #boomerang ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Un vídeo publicado por Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) el 24 de Ene de 2016 a la(s) 1:18 PST

Rising supermodel Gigi Hadid made waves as she walked for Atelier Versace for the first time – and she was chosen to close the show, looking the epitome of cool in an all-black tailored blazer and trouser combination.

Gigi Hadid on the Atelier Versace catwalk Photo: Getty Images

It's no surprise that the 20-year-old was featured in the Italian fashion house's haute couture presentation this year – she already has a close relationship with Donatella, and even starred in the first photo the designer posted on her newly-created Instagram account.

After the show, Gigi took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone moment in her career, with a touching message for Donatella. "Atelier Versace so honored to close the show tonight. Love you @donatella_versace," she wrote in the caption for her 12.2 million followers.

And Gigi wasn't the only blonde beauty to turn heads on the catwalk. Newly-engaged model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley smoldered on the catwalk wearing the daring thigh-high slit gown, showing off her enviably toned legs.

Newly-engaged Rosie was a vision in blue Photo: Getty Images

The British beauty's hair and make-up were equally on point, with Rosie rocking dramatic smoky eye make-up with her hair worn down in her trademark tousled waves.

"What a spectacular show last night!" the 28-year-old later wrote to her 4.5 million followers on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself on the runway. "@versace_official Haute Couture 2016 in Paris. Thank you @donatella_versace such an honour to walk for you!!"

Adam Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo was equally grateful to have taken part in the haute couture show. Sharing a photo in her stunning white Versace gown, the Victoria's Secret angel wrote on Instagram, "Thank you @donatella_versace for having me in your beautiful couture show tonight, a real honor."