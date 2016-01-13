Mary J. Blige meets 'favorite' Gwyneth Paltrow at star-studded Stella McCartney party

When Mary met Gwyneth! Grammy Award-winning artist, Mary J. Blige came face-to-face with one of her favorite onscreen stars, Gwyneth Paltrow, on Tuesday at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2016 presentation party in Los Angeles.
Sharing a photo of her celebrity encounter, the 45-year-old singer wrote, “This was a real treat meeting @gwynethpaltrow tonight!!! She is one of my favorite actresses! It was nice talking to you!! #stellamccartney.”
CLICK HERE FOR MORE PARTY PHOTOS
Photo: Instagram/@therealmaryjblige
The A-list pair was just a couple of the several famous faces that attended the fashion soiree. For the English fashion designer’s first show in Los Angeles, she decided to honor the local music culture by holding her show at the Amoeba Music store in Hollywood.
Apart from the fashion, which played with the event's vintage pin ball machines and jukebox, there were also surprise musical performances including a collaboration between Pink and Dallas Green and another from Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star joined the rocker on stage to close out the funky show. Johnny, who is in a band himself (The Hollywood Vampires), showed off his impressive guitar skills for the star-studded crowd, which included his wife Amber Heard and daughter Lily-Rose.
Also checking out the records, the fashion and the music were Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Ringo Starr, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Melanie Griffith, Beck, Maya Rudolph, Sarah Silverman, Pamela Anderson, Rashida Jones, Nicole Richie, Selma Blair, Lake Bell, Emilia Clarke, Lily Collins, Elizabeth Olsen, Demi Lovato and several others.
Scroll below to see the party fun!
Kelly Osbourne and Gwyneth Paltrow
Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson
Pink and Dallas Green
Serenaded by #Pink and #DallasGreen of You + Me at the #Autumn16 Presentation. #STELLAmoeba #StellasWorld Photo by @mjkim_lalala
Ringo Starr and Kelly Osbourne
Rashida Jones and Quincy Jones
Nicole Richie, Kate Hudson and Katy Perry
Molly Sims, Nicole Richie and Rachel Zoe
Just a casual Tuesday night celebrating @stellamccartney in LA with my @mollybsims @simoneharouche @nicolerichie #lalaland #stellameoba #mommysnightout XoRZ