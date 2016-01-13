Mary J. Blige meets 'favorite' Gwyneth Paltrow at star-studded Stella McCartney party

When Mary met Gwyneth! Grammy Award-winning artist, Mary J. Blige came face-to-face with one of her favorite onscreen stars, Gwyneth Paltrow, on Tuesday at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2016 presentation party in Los Angeles.

Sharing a photo of her celebrity encounter, the 45-year-old singer wrote, “This was a real treat meeting @gwynethpaltrow tonight!!! She is one of my favorite actresses! It was nice talking to you!! #stellamccartney.”

Photo: Instagram/@therealmaryjblige

The A-list pair was just a couple of the several famous faces that attended the fashion soiree. For the English fashion designer’s first show in Los Angeles, she decided to honor the local music culture by holding her show at the Amoeba Music store in Hollywood.

Apart from the fashion, which played with the event's vintage pin ball machines and jukebox, there were also surprise musical performances including a collaboration between Pink and Dallas Green and another from Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star joined the rocker on stage to close out the funky show. Johnny, who is in a band himself (The Hollywood Vampires), showed off his impressive guitar skills for the star-studded crowd, which included his wife Amber Heard and daughter Lily-Rose.

Also checking out the records, the fashion and the music were Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Ringo Starr, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Melanie Griffith, Beck, Maya Rudolph, Sarah Silverman, Pamela Anderson, Rashida Jones, Nicole Richie, Selma Blair, Lake Bell, Emilia Clarke, Lily Collins, Elizabeth Olsen, Demi Lovato and several others.

Kelly Osbourne and Gwyneth Paltrow

I hate @gwynethpaltrow... She's perfect, smart, beautiful, nice, and funny #LifeIsCruel #FreakOfNature @stellamccartney A photo posted by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jan 12, 2016 at 10:37pm PST

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson

Sweet dreams were made tonight. Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson?! No sleep for me now. Or ever #stellaknowshowtothrowaparty... A video posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 13, 2016 at 12:09am PST

Pink and Dallas Green

Serenaded by #Pink and #DallasGreen of You + Me at the #Autumn16 Presentation. #STELLAmoeba #StellasWorld Photo by @mjkim_lalala A photo posted by Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney) on Jan 13, 2016 at 12:29pm PST

Ringo Starr and Kelly Osbourne

Getting strangled by #RingoStarr #BestPartOfTheNight  A photo posted by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jan 12, 2016 at 10:03pm PST

Rashida Jones and Quincy Jones

Joneses out in full effect tonight. #stellamccartney @lovekenya @quincydjones @therealqd3 A photo posted by @rashidajones on Jan 12, 2016 at 11:52pm PST

Nicole Richie, Kate Hudson and Katy Perry

The Craft @StellaMcCartney ❤️ A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Jan 13, 2016 at 7:44am PST

Molly Sims, Nicole Richie and Rachel Zoe