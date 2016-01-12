Sure, the Golden Globes is about the TV shows, films honored, but it is also totally about the red carpet looks. With help from Rent the Runway, which is a site that allows you to rent top fashion for a period of time, you no longer have to suffer from fashion envy. Here is a look at how you can dress like Jennifer Lawrence, Taraji P. Henson, Amy Schumer and more for your next big event or night out on the town.

Jennifer Lawrence was red hot in Dior! The Joy actress sizzled on the red carpet in a floor length gown that featuring a bejeweled neckline. JLaw's dress straight off of the runway would be over $1,000, but you can get the Elizabeth and James dress for the rental price of $110 on Rent the Runway.

Photo: Getty Images/Rent the Runway

Amy Schumer was a site in white and black! The funny lady wore the elegant Prabal Gurung gown during her big night, and for the rental price of $100, you can wear the ML Monique Lhuillier gown featured on Rent the Runway.

Photo: Getty Images/Rent the Runway

Taraji P. Henson was a vision in white. Empire's own Cookie Lyons wore the sleek dress designed by Stella McCartney, that featured the long luxurious train during Sunday night's awards show. For the rental price of $70, you can rock the Camilla and Marc gown, and steal the look from Rent the Runway.

Photo: Getty Images/Rent the Runway