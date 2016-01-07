Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer are the latest recruits for the Balmain army

Balmain's fashion army is expanding. The fashion house has called upon three of the most famous supermodels in the world to join its #squad. Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer are the latest beauties to suit up for the French clothing company, with each iconic model starring in the brand's spring/summer 2016 campaign.

Creative director Olivier Rousteing announced the news on his Instagram account, sharing the shots from the campaign with his two million followers. "I WANNA INTRODUCE U THE ICONIC @claudiaschiffer for @balmainparis" he wrote alongside the image of the stunning German model.

Speaking to Vogue about the three new additions to the Balmain army, Olivier said: "It' a new chapter for Balmain. Sometimes people are confused and think it's all about social media and Instagram. Balmain has a deep soul, and it's not only about followers."

He continued: "It's about dreams and love, and I think with this campaign I’m going to show that and go back to its roots. This campaign is about what makes me love fashion, and these three women are exactly that."

The three leading ladies join a long list of fans of the fashion label. In the last campaign, Olivier enlisted model siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid as well as Joan Smalls with her sister Erika.